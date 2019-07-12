Clothes2order has become one of the first companies in the world to receive a new, heavy-duty, direct-to-garment printer, launched earlier this year by Kornit Digital.

The machine, called the Atlas, can produce up to 160 prints per hour and uses newly-developed inks which are non-hazardous, non-toxic and biodegradable in a waterless printing process. It is optimised for on-demand printing, a growing part of Clothes2order’s business, which involves supplying fashion retailers and brands so they can offer new lines in realtime, without the risk of piling up stock which may be wasted.

Clothes2order, based at Trafford Park, Greater Manchester, supplies customers across the UK and in more than 35 countries. Chairman Michael Conway said: “We are thrilled to integrate the Atlas into our manufacturing operations alongside other new equipment. It operates at high speed to the highest retail standard print quality in the direct-to-garment industry, which means it is excellent for fashion brands and merchandise stores. In addition, it is able to produce more vibrant prints using greener technology, which was another important consideration.”

www.clothes2order.com