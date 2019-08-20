CMYUK, an independent supplier of wide-format digital printers, cutting equipment and materials, has become the UK and Ireland distributor for Gerber’s MCT Laser Cutters.

Scott Schinlever, president and COO, Automation Solutions, Gerber Technology said:Â “It’s a natural fit.Â The UK is the second largest Western out-of-home signage market in the world, following the US. With CMYUK’s position in the market,Â I see it as a huge opportunity for us together to serve CMYUK’s growing customer baseÂ with digital finishing and workflow software.”

Nick Reed, CMYUK’s digital cutting specialist and ESKO business manager, explained: “We are witnessing huge demand for soft furnishing, interior dÃ©cor and personalisation within the digitally printed textile market.Â These need to be cut with a laser, which not only handles irregular shapes with ease, but also seals raw edges.Â Further down the line, prototyping, fast fashion and highly customisable short-runs will beÂ screaming out for this type of finishing.”

The Gerber MCT Laser Cutter is equipped with aÂ high-powered laser that delivers “heat-sealed, non-fraying edges and cuts accurately every time”.

www.cmyuk.com

Â