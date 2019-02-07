Wide-format printer and cutting equipment supplier CMYUK has announced plans to build a new digital textile development facility in Shrewsbury. The construction, which will be an extension of the company’s existing demonstration and training centre, will showcase digital textile printing equipment and associated technologies.

The new facility will enable CMYUK to expand on its growth in the textile digital print market both in production equipment and in the development of new textile materials for the décor, design and fashion markets. The company says the dedicated business division has already established close product development programmes with a number of key textile and equipment manufacturing partners.

CMYUK’s new digital textile division manager, Brett Platt, will work closely with commercial director Michael Crook and Joel Willcock, textile material business development, to establish the research and development infrastructure to bring new fabrics to market. The centre will enable CMYUK to evaluate new products for a wide range of textile printing technologies.

“Our objective will be to develop a comprehensive range of natural and man-made fabrics from cottons, linens and polyesters,” said Brett. “We will be a one-stop supplier for equipment and material for companies of all sizes.”

CMYUK will be developing and proving coatings to support its expanding range of natural fabrics, working closely with chemical companies to formulate solutions. “Research and development will play a large part in the growth of the new division, including advancement with pigment printing that will help customers achieve the best possible colour and fixation when printing directly onto natural fabrics,” added the company.

