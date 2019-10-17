Magnus Hellström, vice president of sales and marketing at Coloreel, said: “This is an important step into an important market where the Coloreel unit can be used to the fullest extent. The American market is made for Coloreel since they have the largest personalisation market in the world.”

Kris Janowski, president of Hirsch Solutions, added: “We are excited to explore the Coloreel opportunities within the US market.”

Coloreel will exhibit with Hirsch Solutions on stand 2200, where visitors will be able to meet representatives from the company and see the Coloreel unit in action.

www.coloreel.com