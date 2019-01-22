Joanne Thomas, colour content editor at Coloro, reveals the colours that will be taking centre stage in 2019
2019 welcomes inÂ an array of hues that echo our current climate andÂ disperse in two different directions. First, thereÂ are flashes of vivacious colour, ranging from saturated primary huesÂ to fluorescent marker- pen brights. This echoes protest and making a statement in our polarisedÂ world. Breaking up this vibrant palette is a plethoraÂ of cosmetic and dusted shades that bring a soothingÂ antidote, which taps into wellness and ease.
High-end fashion
On the catwalks this season there was a renewed emphasis on bright colour, with luminous shades of cobaltÂ blue, hyper pink and siren red often styled in head-to-toe looks.Â A soft palette of cosmetic hues punctuated collections. TonesÂ of sophisticated blue and peach furthered garmentsâ€™ feminine appeal,Â but the key focus was fixated on those exhilarating brights.
Hyper pink (154 54 33) is vibrant and dazzling, and the perfect move on from the infamous millennial pink that hasÂ dominated the market for the past few seasons. Itâ€˜s worn alone or paired withÂ hazard orange.Â Heralded by designers such as Jasper Conran and House of Holland,Â this intense colour demands attention.Â Yellow is on the rise, and emerges in aÂ multitude of shades, from baked mustard tones as seen at Hugo Boss to fizzyÂ lemonade hues by Emilia Wickstead, via a pop primary tone (043 85 34).
Retail shades
Consumer confidence is growing and powerful brights are playing an important role not only on the catwalks, but also on theÂ high street. Whether all-over or used in subtle accents, colour is being embraced by people in an invigorated way. We have seen a shift from minimalistic Scandinavian palettes of dark greys and blacks to that of vitalised and vibrant hues of coral reds and cobalt blues.
Coral pop (013 61 28) fuses spiced autumnal warmth with the tropical feel of summer. Itâ€˜s a flattering shade that retains the feminine characteristics of pink, but with the youthful zest of orange injected into it.Â Baked yellow (033 74 41) is emerging as one of the fastest growing colours after big success in A/W18 retail. The warm, familiar, golden tones echo that of retro and more contemporary stories. We expect this colour to continue to gain momentum into 2019 as it is an adaptable shade that works across many stories, especially when paired with plaster greys and soft pastels.
Activewear
Performancewear has developed massively in the past two seasons along with the trend for wellness, hiking and yoga. High-energy sports demand a completely dierent feel to that of wellness exercises â€“ this creates diverse palettes that reflect the duality of life. Artificial brights embrace the rise of the digital world, and organic, raw tones bring us back to our roots.
Oceanic teal (107 31 20) is electrified and youthful, especially when it is used in print and graphics or paired with a grounding grey tone. Rich merlot (010 27 15), like oceanic teal, offers a sophisticated alternative to black and works across both performancewear and wellness styles.Â Workwear and utility details are inspiring the activewear market as consumers demand more function and freedom from their sportswear. We see this bringing dusty beige and brown tones to the active brands, massively influenced by the renowned Yeezy collections.