Coral pop (013 61 28) fuses spiced autumnal warmth with the tropical feel of summer. Itâ€˜s a flattering shade that retains the feminine characteristics of pink, but with the youthful zest of orange injected into it.Â Baked yellow (033 74 41) is emerging as one of the fastest growing colours after big success in A/W18 retail. The warm, familiar, golden tones echo that of retro and more contemporary stories. We expect this colour to continue to gain momentum into 2019 as it is an adaptable shade that works across many stories, especially when paired with plaster greys and soft pastels.

Activewear

Performancewear has developed massively in the past two seasons along with the trend for wellness, hiking and yoga. High-energy sports demand a completely dierent feel to that of wellness exercises â€“ this creates diverse palettes that reflect the duality of life. Artificial brights embrace the rise of the digital world, and organic, raw tones bring us back to our roots.

Oceanic teal (107 31 20) is electrified and youthful, especially when it is used in print and graphics or paired with a grounding grey tone. Rich merlot (010 27 15), like oceanic teal, offers a sophisticated alternative to black and works across both performancewear and wellness styles.Â Workwear and utility details are inspiring the activewear market as consumers demand more function and freedom from their sportswear. We see this bringing dusty beige and brown tones to the active brands, massively influenced by the renowned Yeezy collections.

