Officially launching in December 2019, the Conscious Fashion Campaign (CFC) has committed to engaging with the leading fashion industry events to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Founded by social impact entrepreneur Kerry Bannigan, CFC was created to overcome the divide between leaders from the fashion industry and the SDGs. The initiative, in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships (UNOP), “champions fashion as an influential industry to address the world’s most pressing issues by driving change through advocacy, education and the engagement of industry stakeholders to create a sustainable future for all.”

Kerry comments: “I am delighted to officially launch CFC, which aims to actively engage in the upcoming Decade of Action and Delivery for Sustainable Development, which will be launched in early 2020. 2020 is the year of implementation, but also continued education. Our aim is to help businesses learn and integrate the SDGs into their business models, to develop meaningful multi-stakeholder partnerships and initiatives, which secure a future where no one is left behind.

“Following a one-year pilot phase to discover what the fashion industry understood about the SDGs and what else could be implemented, the CFC immersed itself into the retail event sector, and specifically trade shows to connect with brands and retailers at the beginning of the buying cycle…We have already introduced the SDGs to over 96,000 retailers and buyers representing 87 countries.

Kerry reported that the CFC has already aligned with 460 conscious fashion brands and engaged with global brands to learn what fashion companies are doing to align with the SDGs.

Lucie Brigham, chief of office at UNOP, said: “Our office is proud to collaborate with the Conscious Fashion Campaign and support our shared vision in impacting positive change within the fashion industry. Working hand in hand, I believe we can tap into the resources and expertise of leaders within the fashion industry to make the SDGs a success.

“With a Decade of Action and Delivery for Sustainable Development imminent, the time is now to be creative and innovative. We need to leverage solutions; scale success stories and catalyse commitment to sustainable business models that support the SDG, and ultimately, secure a future, for people and planet, that we can be proud of.”

www.consciousfashioncampaign.com