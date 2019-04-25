Continental Clothing has launched a new “eco-responsible” garment range that incorporates the EcoVero fibre developed by Lenzing.

The EcoVero is a viscose fibre that is made from wood pulp and is fully biodegradable. “Lenzing only uses FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and PEFC (Programme For the Endorsement of Forest Certification) certified wood from sustainable forestry plantations,” explained Continental. “The wood is sourced locally which cuts CO2 emissions by 50%.

“A closed cycle process means that all water and chemicals used during the production process are recycled and used again, resulting in a 0% pollution impact. Only the clean cooling water leaves the cycle, resulting in 50% less energy and water consumption.”

The two new styles – the Men’s/Unisex EcoVero Jersey T-Shirt (N48) and Women’s EcoVero Jersey T-Shirt (N49) – are made from 70% EcoVero viscose/30% organic, Fairtrade cotton. Each style is available in six colours: white mist, summer blue, navy, brick red, bottle green and black (XS-2XL).

