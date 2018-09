This autumn, Cottonridge has launched a pullover hood made in its new SoftStretch fabric, a lightweight and stretchy weave with what the brand says is its trademark supersoft finish.

The new fashion-inspired style has a modern cut with side pockets and a skinny cord; a FairTrade-accredited version is also available, which the brand says is “a great choice for retail and print companies sourcing stylish garments which are ethically produced”.

