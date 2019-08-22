According to the company, Isacord embroidery threads are suitable for a vast range of applications, including home interior, apparel, automotive, shoes and leather, as they are “abrasion-resistant, robust and hold excellent colour-fastness”.

The durability of the threads also makes them perfect for embroidery on tougher textiles, such as jeans, adds Stocks. Amann Group, which manufactures Isacord, also offers Serafil Fine, Isamet Metallic, Isa Texlight glow-in-the-dark and much more. Stocks sells Isacord embroidery threads in both 1,000m and 5,000m cones; it also offers backings, toppings, bobbins, scissors and machine accessories.

