Planning your campaign

“Crowdfunding works best when businesses already have an established network and a decent number of loyal customers,” says Steve Duttine. He adds: “Often companies reach 100% of their target in the first few days as much of the hard work is done in advance.” If you’re thinking of launching your own crowdfunding campaign, there are a few things to consider before you start. “Think about targeting, auditing, methodology and planning (TAMP),” advises Tim Wright.

Target “First, think about your target – what do you want to get out of your campaign?

Audit Secondly, undertake an audit of your existing assets and skills to work out if you have everything in place to help you reach your target. If you already have a strong online presence, good social media and healthy levels of engagement, these all stand to your advantage. If there are any gaps, work on closing them.

Methodology Next, decide on your methodology. Which model of crowdfunding would be the best fit?

Planning Finally, move on to planning and preparation. This can go on for an extended period, so be honest about whether you have the time and confidence to proceed. If you’re already struggling to manage your workload, or the thought of asking people for money scares you, then crowdfunding probably isn’t the right fit for your business.”

Holly admits that the 3rd Rail Print Space campaign took time to develop. She comments: “First we created all the promotional material, visuals and brand identity so we would instantly become recognisable. Then we brainstormed all the different rewards we could offer, before promoting through all the channels we knew, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. As we also have our more commercial company, 3rd Rail Clothing, we already had a client list of creatives in the industry, which allowed us to spread the word much quicker.”