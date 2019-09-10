Faking it

How many times have you heard the mechanical â€˜Have a nice day!â€™ intoned by a customer service person whoÂ isnâ€™t even looking at you? That type of scripted customer engagement doesnâ€™t work for me because it invariably becomes a meaningless dialogueÂ in which the customer is forced to participate for fear of appearing rude. I find this annoying, and Iâ€™ll bet many other customers would agree. How can any business person think that a dose of insincerity will do anything but leave a bitter aftertaste?Â Itâ€™s far better to ensure that your business offers genuine, heartfelt customer care. Hiring front-line personalities naturally inclined to engage people in a sincere, intelligent way is a much smarter idea than issuing scripts.

You will, of course, bend over backwards for great customers. Itâ€™s a necessary contortion we all undertake to acquire and retain desirable customers in a competitive market. Not only that, servicing customers well, experiencing their gratitude, knowing that youâ€™ve made it easy for them to bring you return business, and turning them into word-of-mouth ambassadors is immensely satisfying to authentic customer service providers.Â Over time, your intuition in determining how far to bend over backwards for customers and potential customers grows, as does your confidence in trusting it. Even then there will be disappointments from time to time. But donâ€™t let this get you down â€“ occasional disappointments are part and parcel of dealing with customers.

In the world of small business, it’s very easy to cross the fine line between customer and friend. It would be unusual to not encounter customers with whom you have enough in common to strike up a friendship. There are, however, pitfalls.Â In a commercial relationship, issues such as pricing, delayed payments, discount expectations, defective products or services and late deliveries can arise to test the relationship. In short, money can add volatility to a relationship, and a commercial relationship, by its very nature, is money based. If thereâ€™s a one-answer-fits-all solution to customer-friend dilemmas, Iâ€™ve certainly never found it. But at least Iâ€™ve alerted you to a potential problem â€” and forewarned is forearmed.