TheMagicTouch (TMT) is promoting the decoration and personalisation of vacuum bottles with its image transfer process, in line with the “global crusade to banish and replace all single-use plastic bottles from our daily lives”.

Full-colour designs can be applied to the bottles using a traditional mug press together with TMT’s white-toner technology and established CPM transfer paper. The average cost for the full-colour decoration is less than 25p per bottle and takes less than two minutes to produce, said TMT. The company also offers a range of coloured enamel mugs printed using the same CPM process with the same traditional mug press.

Jim Nicol, managing director of TMT, commented: “Until now the choice of technology available to decorate different colour mugs and drinks bottles has been restricted either to traditional screen/pad printing or more recently using UV printers. What we offer is an affordable, quick and very durable solution assisting customers to increase the range of products possible using the TMT/OKI white-toner technology.”

