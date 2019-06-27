TheMagicTouch (TMT) is promoting the decoration and personalisation of vacuum bottles with its image transfer process, in line with the “global crusade to banish and replace all single-use plastic bottles from our daily lives”.

Vacuum bottles are widely available from all the major trade promotional suppliers, online suppliers and even high street retailers in the UK. Full-colour designs can be applied to the bottles using a traditional mug press together with TMT’s white-toner technology and established CPM transfer paper. “These increasingly popular products can now be decorated with the added marketing advantage of a minimum of one, making them considerably easier to sell and market to target customers,” TMT commented.Â

The company added that the average cost for the full-colour decoration is less than 25p per bottle and takes less than 2 minutes to produce. TMT also offers a range of coloured enamel mugs printed using the same CPM process with the same traditional mug press.

Jim Nicol, managing director of TMT, commented: â€œThese products make real sense and will be part of our lives for many, many years to come. Until now the choice of technology available to decorate different colour mugs and drinks bottles has been restricted either to traditional screen/pad printing or more recently using UV printers. What we offer is an affordable, quick and very durable solution assisting customers to increase the range of products possible using the TMT/OKI white-toner technology.”

