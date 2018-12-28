Itâ€™s probable that most garment and textile decorators will be unfamiliar with Belgian company Summa, unless they also happen to offer sign printing services. Thatâ€™s likely to change, however, following the companyâ€™s recent acquisition of laser cutting machine manufacturer CadCam Technology (CCT) and its sister company, GS UK. Summa started out in the early 1970s making recording devices for the manufacture of precision optical lenses, before it began modifying pen-plotters â€“ by replacing the pens with blades for vinyl-cutting applications â€“ in 1987.Â As the market grew, so did the company. It became one of the first to design and build specific cutter-plotters for vinyl, explains business development and marketing manager Geert Pierloot.

â€œAll the rest were still more or less modifying pen-plotters,â€œ he explains.Â Today the company is a leading manufacturerÂ of vinyl cutters, with the sign making industry a core market for its products.Â In 1999, the company became privately owned, with the major shareholder an American. For 17 years it remained under this ownership until, in 2016, a Belgian investment group called GIMV bought it. With the new ownership came a drive to look at new markets. â€œLaser cutting was one of the things they wanted to go into,â€œ says Geert. â€œThis is why CadCam Technology came into the picture. Since the â€˜90s weâ€˜ve had a good relationship with them â€“ CadCam uses technology from us inside their machines, and we use software technology from them.”Â For example, the Contour Cut Laser System and the Contour Cut Vision Laser System from CCT both incorporate Summa- developed motors, controllers, firmware and touchscreens.