Dalesway Print Technology has added additional dates for screen printing classes held by the US master screen printer Douglas Grigar.
The classes are held at the companyâ€™s dedicated training room in Barnoldswick, Lancashire, and will now run on these dates:Â
9 October: Vector artwork essentials for garment screen printers
10-12 October: A-Z of Screen Printing (three day class)
26 November: Vector artwork essentials for garment screen printers
27-29 November: A-Z of Screen Printing (three day class)
For more information, contact Dalesway on 03303 500524, email info@dalesway.co.ukÂ or find out more via the website.