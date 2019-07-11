The classes are held at the companyâ€™s dedicated training room in Barnoldswick, Lancashire, and will now run on these dates:Â

9 October: Vector artwork essentials for garment screen printers

10-12 October: A-Z of Screen Printing (three day class)

26 November: Vector artwork essentials for garment screen printers

27-29 November: A-Z of Screen Printing (three day class)