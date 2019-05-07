Dalesway Print Technology has announced a series of screen printing classes in July with ‘master screen printer’ Douglas Grigar.

Customers are able to attend multiple workshops with the US screen printer, said Zuzette Stocking, co-owner of Dalesway Print Technology, and so “benefit from the huge opportunity to learn even more from Douglas. We have also introduced several new classes that will be taught for the first time ever in the UK.”

The classes available are:

1 July: Vector artwork essentials for garment screen printers

2 July: The Baxter method, and simulated spot process artwork generation for garments

3 July: Introduction to four-colour process screen printing

4 – 6 July: An intensive A to Z of screen printing course

8 July: Advanced screen making

The classes will be held at the company’s dedicated training room in Barnoldswick, Lancashire. The cost of each class is available on their website, and a discount is also available to customers who attend multiple classes.

www.dalesway.co.uk