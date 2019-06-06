Your businessâ€™s website is no different to your store â€“ appearance is everything. Customers will walk straight past a tired, messy and cluttered shop, and the same goes for your website.Â Customers want the simplest user experience possible. They do not want to be confused, overloaded with information or faced with a difficult-to-use website. They want to go online, order their printed T-shirts and checkout. They are not as excited as most garment decorators are by set-up costs, stitch counts and the number of colours in a print.Â Strive for simplicity and provide your customer base withÂ an easy-to-use experience and straightforward shopping basket so that theyâ€™re not tempted to look elsewhere for their branded clothing.

Here are five tips to help declutter your businessâ€™s website: