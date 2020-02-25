DecoNetwork has released its latest software update 8.503, which introduces a number of new features: barcode order management; purchase order enhancements in batch stores; payment filters for quotes and orders; customer list enhancements; new team store capabilities; a new batch stores menu; and a new countdown widget that can be added to a store.Â

The software now also has a zip code filter option on the shipping methods setup, and can auto-assign customers to sales members, as well as auto-assign artwork approval statuses. Users can also set a production calendar schedule date when creating an order.Â

Users can access the updated software by clicking on the â€˜Update Nowâ€™ button on their DecoNetwork admin page.Â

www.deconetwork.com