The latest DecoNetwork update, 8.013, which is automatic for all subscribers, is now available and includes a number of improvements and new features.

A new setting has been added to allow quotes and orders that haven’t yet been paid for to appear in Artwork Approvals, and emails are now encrypted using TLS encryption when being sent, if the receiving server supports it.

The CSV pricing import has also been improved, reported the company, along with the Reset Pages now being set to ‘off’ by default when changing themes, allowing customisation of pages to be preserved, and the minimum width being increased for multiple sizes field to stop size entries from being cropped.

There are two fixes: PDF colours have been corrected by implementing a “clash-free colour indexing mechanism”; and the EU Cookie notice can now be disabled on single site plans.

www.deconetwork.com