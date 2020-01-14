Tizer and Irn-Bru

A major turning point came in 1986 when Alan approached AG Barr, the Scottish-based drinks group that also had a site in Manchester, offering an idea for a sales promotion. He fondly recalls how easy it was to access decision-makers in those days, from big brewers like Bass and Greenalls to major football clubs. It paid off with AG Barr, which launched a promotion across millions of bottles and cans of Tizer and Irn-Bru, offering a branded T-shirt for £1, sent with a leaflet on how to order more. “We hadn’t realised they were going to put it on so many bottles and cans,” Alan says. “We were getting two sacks of mail a day. We had to recruit temporary staff. We were still printing on tables in a long narrow building so we realised very quickly that we needed an automatic machine.”

He can’t remember much about that first machine although he thinks it could print only four colours. But the dryer was from Adelco, which T-Print has remained loyal to ever since – the company’s print shop currently houses five Adelcos. As business soared, T-Print invested in a second four-colour machine and moved to larger premises within Blackpool, supported by a bank loan. In 1989, Chris Bonin joined to help with sales and, 30 years later, he also remains at T-Print, now as sales manager.

“We were knocking on doors all over the country by then,” Alan says. “Anyone who could use clothing, we were there. Whether I knew it or not, I was going into the promotional market.” He also took on his first employees which was a new challenge for the entrepreneur. “Some of the temps joined us permanently and some ended up working for us for over 20 years. People are your biggest asset, but also your biggest cost.”