Dennys has announced the launch of its embroidered Christmas aprons this October.

Available in four festive-themed designs – ‘Let It Snow’, ‘Merry Chrimbo’, ‘Elfie’ and ‘Christmas Tree’ – the aprons have been created by the company’s in-house embroidery team and are made using a Denny’s Bib Apron (DP200).

They come in a variety of colours and feature an adjustable halter neck, and thread colours can also be changed upon request.

The aprons are made from 100% recycled polyester, said Dennys, “so whilst you’re getting into the Christmas spirit, you’re also doing your bit to help and save the environment”.

Prices are based upon the DP200, and can be found on the Dennys website.

www.dennys.co.uk/Dennys-Christmas-Designs-for-Aprons/groupproduct/387995/