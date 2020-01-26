Workwear brand Dickies has added two new jackets to its range this season.

Padded for warmth, the new Dickies Winter Softshell Jacket is made from a stretch fabric for ease of movement. It comes in six colourways, and is easy to embroider with company logos, adds Dickies. Also available is the new Dickies Winter Jacket, which features a quilted lining for added warmth, plus a fleece-lined chin guard for extra comfort.

Both jackets are waterproof and breathable with reflective details, as well as adjustable cuffs and hems to retain warmth.

James Whitaker, marketing director at Dickies Workwear, said: “Our clothing has been used to protect tradespeople in some of the world’s harshest working environments, and these new jackets are designed to offer warmth and protection from the elements in the cold, dark days of winter.

“Both jackets are waterproof to a high level, while offering insulation and breathability – allowing the wearer to remain warm, dry and comfortable whatever the weather this season.”

www.dickiesworkwear.com