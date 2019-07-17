Dickies Workwear provided branded clothing last month for those taking part in the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for Band of Builders.

The workwear manufacturer gave the national charity, which helps those in the construction industry in times of need, with hoodies and T-shirts decorated with the Band of Builders logo. These garments were then worn by the fundraising team who climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon â€“ the three tallest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales â€“ within 24 hours on 29-30 June 2019.

James Whitaker, marketing director at Dickies Workwear, said: â€œWord is quickly spreading about the fantastic work Band of Builders does to support tradespeople when times get tough. Weâ€™re pleased to support such a worthwhile cause and this was a great opportunity to do so.”

Martin Oâ€™Donnell, fundraising coordinator at Band of Builders, said: â€œEveryone taking part in this tough challenge should be proud of what theyâ€™ve achieved. The total walking distance for the National Three Peaks is 23 miles, with a total ascent of 3,064 metres â€“ although the descents were just as tough at times. We surpassed our initial goal of raising Â£10,000 and this figure has now reached Â£13,180 in total.

â€œWeâ€™re grateful to Dickies for providing the branded T-shirts and hoodies. Seeing our logo on our tops was a good reminder for everyone climbing those mountains that our efforts were for such an important cause.”

www.dickiesworkwear.com

www.bandofbuilders.org

