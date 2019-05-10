Dickies Workwear has released its 2019-20 catalogue, featuring a brand-new layout and 17 new products from the workwear brand.

At more than 300 pages long, it is the largest catalogue the company has ever published, and has a new design to make it simpler for tradespeople and retailers to use. New products include the lightweight Dickies GDT Premium Shorts, which feature a hard-wearing Cordura pocket, wide belt loops and hip pockets.

James Whitaker, marketing director at Dickies Workwear, said: “Workwear is constantly evolving and tradespeople demand more from their clothing and footwear than ever before.

“The new catalogue provides a greater level of technical information than previous editions – all presented in a manner that’s easy to understand. This will help our customers to choose workwear that meets their requirements in terms of both safety and practicality, while new photography shows the products in context – especially important for tradespeople who are keen to buy products that will help to create a professional image”.

Available to download from the company’s website, the new catalogue now divides footwear into sections according to their safety classifications, and includes quick-reference headings to help customers easily find tops, trousers and shorts, outerwear and high visibility clothing.

