Workwear brand Dickies has launched a new brand under the banner ‘Hard Working Since 1922’, which is aimed at younger tradespeople and includes T-shirts and beanies along with a puffa jacket, fleece and sweatshirt.

“This latest collection celebrates our proud heritage as a workwear provider, while incorporating a style that’s very much of the moment,” said James Whitaker, marketing director. “As such, we’re expecting strong demand from younger tradespeople and those who take a trend-driven approach to their workwear – who don’t just want to be fashionable at the weekend.

“While each item in the range naturally works well as a leisurewear option, all products have been created to our very high standards of quality, ensuring they provide the comfort and durability needed to support tradespeople at work.”

www.dickiesworkwear.com