Choosing the right press

Clam-style presses If space is at a premium and you’re hoping to place your heat press in the corner of the room, then a clam press is probably going to be the best option. Clam presses take up a lot less space than swing-away presses, but are notorious for giving inconsistent pressure. Be sure the press levels out before closing to ensure perfectly even pressure throughout. Only in recent years have clam presses been improved and modified to ensure even pressure. Many of the earlier clam designs provided only a very small space towards the back of the platen for users’ hands, which could lead to them touching the heat platen with their fingers or the back of their hand. Presses like the HTP123, which has a pull-out draw function, make access a lot easier and safer.

Swing-away presses These give unobstructed access to the entire platen without having to worry about burning fingers or hands on the upper element. Also, with a swing-away, the heat is kept away from the user’s face, reducing the risk of injury or accident. Most of the higher-end presses have the option of interchangeable platens, which allows users to press sleeves, collars, bags and shoes with ease. However, a swing press takes up more space than a clam-style press – normally around one sqm.

Manual press vs pneumatic press If a business has medium to high volume production levels – ie more than 100 garments/products per day – I would strongly recommend that they opt for an automatic. A pneumatic press, combined with a compressor or the print shop’s own air supply, will deliver a consistent production speed and will help to reduce fatigue for the operator throughout the working day.