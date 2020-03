Which are the best markets to target?

The first thing to consider when looking at what market you’re looking to target is the scalability of your business. Can you handle the demand? Is it a stable area? Will you be able to react to any fast changes that may occur? These are all questions to ask yourself.

That being said, there are a few markets that are looking particularly healthy at the moment and could be worth targeting:

■ Giftware can be a rewarding market to enter due to the vast array of products available and trend- driven additions frequently becoming available. For example, stainless water bottles and tote bags are very popular at the moment, due to the demand for reducing single-use plastic.

■ For larger format printers, it is possible to produce home décor applications such as cushions, blinds and blankets. However, entering this area is dependent upon the skillset of the employees at the business.

■ Soft signage can be a great market for signage businesses as textile applications can replace those printed with solvent inks – this method can be better for the environment due to the water-based inks and the possibility to recycle textiles after use.

