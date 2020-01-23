Disperse (sublimation) dyes

Another massively growing sector for textile printing is the sublimation market. The inks used here are known as disperse dyes and can come in many different forms. Some are manufactured specifically to print directly onto the substrate (sometimes referred to as ‘true disperse dyes’), others are for paper transfer and some are a hybrid of the two.

Your end application will determine which type of dye will best suit your needs. For example, direct disperse dyes can offer better lightfastness and ink penetration, so are favoured by flag printers. Transfer dyes offer crisper prints and a larger colour gamut, so are favoured by sportswear printers. Regardless of the dye type, they are all manufactured to work predominantly with synthetic fibres, in particular polyester. When the fabric or paper is printed with disperse dyes the colours initially look dull and subdued. It is only during the post-processing that they will come alive. For sublimation this is normally a ‘dry’ process using heat, however direct disperse dyes can also be fixed using steam.

With sublimation printing there are normally three key factors that come into play: time, pressure and heat. This usually takes place in either a flatbed heat press (good for rigid substrates or textile panels), a calender heat press (good for lengths of textile), a fixation unit (for fabric printed directly with disperse dyes), or a high- pressure steamer (which is also used for fabric printed directly).

The term ‘sublimation’ refers to the process whereby a material transitions from being a solid to a gas then a solid again without entering the liquid phase. Sublimation printing is one of the most diverse methods of printing on the market and people from all sectors utilise it to create everything from personalised products through to exhibition signage.

