Chatbots

There is no such thing as â€˜opening hoursâ€˜ online. Customers have access to your business, its website and social media 24/7. Chatbots are becoming an increasingly important wayÂ to deal with customers’ queries. Currently frequently used on Facebook to help customers communicate with a business, chatbot usage is expected to rapidly grow. They can be integrated into a website, an app or on your businessâ€™s social media accounts, and are capable of dealing more quickly than humans with customer requests. They can also provide a more personalised service by gathering user information that can later be used to tailor your businessâ€˜s marketing campaigns.

VR/AR

Virtual reality and augmented reality are seen by many as belonging in a sci-fi-like future, but they are very much here and slowly creeping their way into businessesâ€˜ marketing activity. They may still be at a very early stage, but itâ€™s a great time to invest in them and explore their capabilities. VR/AR gives your customers the chance to be both engaging with your products and/or services and actively participating in your marketing activity in â€˜another realityâ€™, putting them at the heart of your business.

Voice Search

I first discussed this in Images in September last year, and 2019 promises to be an even bigger year for voice searches and queries. Almost one-third of the 3.5 billion searches performed in 2018 were carried out by voice assistant devices, with Apple Siri, Google Home and Amazon Alexa leading the way, and this is expected to grow to almost 50% of searches in 2019. You need to consider optimising your online content specifically for voice searches â€“ start by focusing on â€˜position zeroâ€™, aka the featured snippet in Google search results, local SEO and creating content around questions your customers may ask.