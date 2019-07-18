Corporatewear specialists Dimensions, which says it dresses over four million people in the UK in corporate uniform, has its own customer service centre at its Castle Donington HQ and has now become a member of the UK Contact Centre Forum (UKCCF), which means that the company can get involved with local forums, benchmark itself against best practice and pick up some additional tips.

“We have set ourselves the goal of being a centre of excellence in customer service, and we can only do that by engaging with every single person who works here, and interacts daily with our customers,” said customer services manager, Julie Wright.

“By joining the UKCCF, there are a lot of local events, which will really ensure that we can attend without having an adverse effect of the ‘day job’. Attendees will not only be myself, but also team leaders and customer service co-ordinators, to get everyone involved and engaged with our goal.”

