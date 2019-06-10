Uniform supplier Dimensions has been admitted onto the British Safety Industry Federation’s (BSIF) Registered Safety Supplier Scheme (RSSS).

As part of the RSSS, Dimensions can now display the scheme’s logo as the company has signed a binding declaration, which states that the safety equipment it offers meets the appropriate standards, fully complies with the PPE regulations and is appropriately CE marked.

Hayley Brooks, managing director of Dimensions, said: “Since becoming members of the BSIF, we have been working towards being registered as a safety supplier on the scheme.

“We are delighted that we are now officially on the RSSS register; by displaying the RSSS shield we are illustrating our credibility, trustworthiness and expertise in safety supply”.

The BSIF assessor noted the company’s PPE steering group has a collective 93 years of PPE experience and said that they were “very impressed with what Dimensions has in place already and the ideas for future”.

www.dimensions.co.uk