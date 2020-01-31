Dimensions reports that it raised £10,665 for three charities in 2019: Doorways Derby, Derbyshire Mind and Save the Children.

The corporate uniform provider fundraised through a variety of activities, which took place across its business offices in Castle Donington and Long Eaton in Derbyshire. This included its staff running the Great North Run, as well as holding samosa days and its annual festive activities.

Hayley Brooks, managing director of Dimensions, said: “2019 saw countless fundraising activities across our business, including our summer fete, which saw staff enjoy sunshine, food and fun – all for good causes. Fundraising is a major part of our culture here at Dimensions, and it gives us an opportunity to support those in need.”

Doorways Derby helps clothe, feed and enhance the lives of homeless people living in Derby. The £2706.10 it received will be used towards the running costs of a recently purchased new van.

The £2,676.10 donated to Derbyshire Mind will go towards the delivery of the local charity’s Enjoying Derbyshire Project – a community-based programme designed to improve mental health, with free courses ranging from craft to cooking and music to walking.

Save the Children received £3,340.87. Annabel Garner, the charity’s community fundraising and engagement manager, said: “We’re really grateful to Dimensions for their generous and kind support throughout 2019. Save the Children’s work is only possible thanks to our supporters and their amazing commitment to make the world a better place for children. Together with Dimensions support, we’re determined to help every child become who they want to be.”

