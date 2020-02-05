Directa Plus, a producer and supplier of graphene nanoplatelets-based products,has announced it’s received a grant for a project to develop environmentally sustainable technology that can digitally print its G+ graphene product onto fabrics.

TheGreen.Tex project aims to develop a digital printing process using water-based graphene ink, which will significantly reduce the environmental impact of printing graphene onto fabric, particularly in regards to water and energy consumption and chemical waste production, said Directa Plus.

“Successful development of the printing technology will allow fabrics to be enhanced in a number of different ways – improved thermal and electrical conductivity, and the introduction of a bacteriostatic effect.”

Directa Plus will partner with IBS Consulting Group and EFI Reggiani, the Italian subsidiary of global digital printing group Electronics For Imaging Inc, for the project for an initial period of 24 months. It will cost an estimated €1 million, for which Directa Plus is receiving a grant of €100,000 towards its €240,000 investment.

Green.Tex will look at the components and processes needed to print G+ graphene onto fabrics used in the textile market, including apparel, upholstery and technical fabrics. It will particularly focus on ecologically friendly fabrics, such as natural and recycled synthetic fabrics.

Giulio Cesareo, founder and CEO of Directa Plus, said: “We are delighted to be working with industrial partners at the forefront of their fields, to jointly develop applications and technology for graphene-enhanced fabrics.

“G+ enhanced garments offer clear, measurable advantages to end users in a wide variety of fields, from high performance sports, to armed forces and emergency services personnel, to manual workers in both hot and cold climates.”

