Fashion brand DKNY ran a marketing campaign at the end of 2018 that kicked off with hundreds of celebrities including Kim Kardashian receiving, in a pizza box, their very own DKNY T-shirt printed with a list of their personality traits and likes, such as ‘28% Model’ and ‘12% Drama Queen’, all adding up to 100% DKNY. Instagram feeds were flooded with pics of celebs wearing their personalised tees from autumn onwards â€“ and then DKNY opened an online shop for two weeks in December where the public could create their own T-shirts, just in time for Christmas. Net profits from this clever campaign went to the Ronald MacDonald charity.

