The most common question that comes through to Screen Print World’s ‘Screen Printing in the UK’ Facebook page, according to Dave Roper, the company’s MD, is ‘Why can’t I print properly on a sweatshirt?’. Dave agrees that screen printing on a sweatshirt would seem to be pretty straightforward, yet the thicker fabric, texture of some sweatshirts, and the different types of ink required can easily cause problems. The higher price of a sweatshirt compared to a T-shirt also means that mistakes can prove costly.

“Printing on sweatshirts is a good technique to master precisely because it’s an area of screen printing which many printers shy away from,” he says. “It’s easy to fall into the trap of sticking to what you know, but with new skills come new opportunities. It’s another string to your bow, and a very easy way to increase the number of customers who may wish to use you for a job.”

Once you’re armed with a few tips and tricks, there’s no reason why printing on sweatshirts should be difficult. “Using low temperatures (flash curing) is crucial, as polyester/cotton blends are susceptible to shrinking under heat,” explains Dave. “Pallet adhesive is mandatory – securing your garment in place is essential for maintaining a sharp registration and a crisp print.” Most sweatshirts now contain polyester, so it’s important to check the label so that you can use the correct ink choice. “When you print on a polyester blend, the dye can release out of the garment. This is known as dye migration, and you need to use an anti-blocking agent to prevent this when printing.”

This hoodie was printed in the Screen Print World’s Print Academy, using the new M&R Diamondback E all-electric screen printing press, with Saati Hitex 62/156 mesh and a static aluminium frame. Dave used 7022 Cool White from International Coatings to achieve a brilliant opaque white and cure at a low temperature. At least 15 newtons is needed for good screen tension and the flash cure was set around 100°C, which is enough to touch dry the ink but not cure it, reducing the chance of misregistration caused by shrinkage of the garment.

www.screenprintworld.co.uk