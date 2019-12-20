What influences washability?

There are numerous external and internal factors that can influence washability:

The garments Washfastness can vary between different types of garments. T-shirts may have different fabrication, thickness and surface characteristics, all of which can influence washability.

Inks There can be huge differences between inks and all of them need to be cured within the proper parameters.

The process The typical DTG process consists of three steps: pre-treatment, printing and curing.

Equipment The type of equipmentÂ you use, along with whether you spray too much or too little pre-treatment, can have a huge effect on the printed colours as well as the washability of the print. Additionally, all your print settings â€“ especially the amount of ink you lay down â€“ may require you to fine-tune your settings for curing.

Curing This is the final part of the process where you â€˜bakeâ€™ the ink intoÂ the garment. This is usually done in a tunnel dryer, on a heat press or using a combination of both. Selecting the correct temperature and applying heat for the appropriate amount of time is essential for best quality results, otherwise the ink may not adhere to the garment sufficiently.

Washing Another factor that can influence washability is how (and how often) the end user washes their garments.