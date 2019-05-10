How to set up your design files

Since DTG uses white ink, all the white parts of the design will be printed, including the background. For this reason, as a printer, you need to receive or create a file type that can handle transparencies and which has a transparent background. This will allow the colour of the substrate (shirt) to show through in the background areas.Â Even though RIP software accepts various file formats, there is no â€˜one bestâ€™ file type for DTG printing. They all come with advantages and disadvantages.

PNG This is an extremely popular format because itâ€™s easy to handle and it allows for transparencies, but it does not support CMYK. Within a PNG file, all colours available in RGB can be used â€“ technically even neon. As a consequence, large colour shifts can occur once printed. On the other hand, information about the real gamut of the printers arenâ€™t readily available. Designing in RGB avoids unnecessarily leaving out colours that would be printable (remember, the CMYK gamut might not match your printerâ€™s gamut).Â

PSD and TIFF These file formats can handle transparencies as well as CMYK. They need more skilful handling and itâ€™s of utmost importance that the files are set up and exported correctly, eg any transparencies and colour profiles must be embedded.Â

JPEG These files are not recommended as they are unable to preserve transparency. You can use them when printing with CMYK on light garments, but not for printing onto dark garments with a white ink printer.