A standard introduction should cover everything from pre-treatment toÂ system operation and maintenance. It is recommended that any operator of DTG systems has a complete understanding of the entire workflow cycle to employ best practice processes from the outset. A training session of two to three hours is generally long enough to get someone up and running, and should be included with the purchase of the DTG system.

Xpres recognises that the Epson F2100 DTG printer is a considerable investment for businesses of all sizes, which is why we believe it is crucial to have absolute confidence in your ability to print garments as intended by the system. We usually take some Kustom Kit Hunky Tees (KK500) when training as these are a good quality cotton, but we suggest that customers also have their own garments in relevant sizes available to test on the day so we can help achieve the highest quality results on their usual products of choice.