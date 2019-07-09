B2B versus B2C

The screen printing pricing model has always been based first on colour â€“ one, two, three or four â€“ and then quantity. With DTG, colour no longer needs to be an inhibitor, but instead something to differentiate and offer as a value-added service for a minimal upcharge. So, the ten-thousand-dollar question is, how to price DTG services accordingly? The answer is it depends on your target market.

For contract decorators, pricing DTG will be a little more difficult because the market served is the mature â€˜colour/quantityâ€™ business-to-business market. There is an opportunity to make considerably more margin by training your customer base to simply ask for quantity and take colour out of the equation, which will make it naturally increase. Graphic designers will then be able to push a design in terms of creativity and colour and leave the black and white days behind them. It is then incumbent on the decorator not to leave money on the table and price accordingly.

In many cases, full-colour DTG prints have been priced in the area of six-to-eight colour screen print jobs at quantities of multiple cases of shirts. This is because DTG is still a new and growing market and the early adapters didnâ€™t price it based on what the market would accept, but rather at the same rate as their highest decorating prices. This goes back to the B2B market maturity and decorators not being able to successfully change the thought process of the promotional goods distributors. On the business-to-consumer (B2C) side, they had retail to help set the prices at a much higher level. The online transition has helped decorators get more designs out, offer faster lead times and make more margin.

The B2C decorators have a lot more flexibility because of the short-run, graphic-intensive designs. This business is truly market-driven and has new entrants every day. This group needs to focus on more output in the same footprint of machinery and the highest quality print to differentiate from competition, which is Aeoonâ€™s strength. Highly intricate, full-colour, unique designs are what drives this market. True marketing and operational efficiency are drivers that must be considered to maintain and maximise profitability while creating a happy, returning customer base.