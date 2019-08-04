If youâ€™re not currently generating any revenue online, youâ€™re leaving a lot on the table and missing out on an outstanding number of potential sales for your DTG business.

Call to action Most importantly, establish a clear and strong call to action that will be used in your marketing to prompt customers to either buy or opt in to your email list. As a DTG business, your go-to call to action should be along the lines of â€˜Print any image with no minimums at the best prices! Learn more…â€™

Website Do you have a website? Is it just a basic page with contact information and a template company mission? Every business should have a website where their visitors can easily be converted to customers. That means a front-end website where you can process orders from customers â€“ much like Wurk (wurkflow.net), the workflow management system from OmniPrint.

Social media Itâ€™s important to make sure your business is on every platform and stays updated to drive brand awareness. Make a business page on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. If youâ€™re not advertising on social media, youâ€™re missing out on the motherlode of targeted ad viewers and insanely high conversion rates. The ads for DTG businesses that perform the best involve the same sales points â€“ that you can print any image ever with no order minimums â€“ or show that your rates can easily beat the larger fulfilment companies.

SEO Implement SEO with new algorithms to make sure your business is one of the first to pop up when someone searches for your type of product. Use AdWords to make sure your business stays on the potential customerâ€™s mind, along with optimised ad placement. Donâ€™t underestimate the huge potential of video advertisements, which perform the best with AdWords in either pre-roll ads (before a YouTube video) or during a YouTube video, in which anyone that has researched DTG will start seeing your ads.

Video channel Make a YouTube channel so that people can see your business in action. Leverage the 1.3 billion YouTube viewers by establishing a brand presence with simple short videos of your products or your business. DTG is still new enough that many people are wowed by the quality and cutting-edge technology.

Chat Implement chatbots or live chat to customise/automate your customerâ€™s experience as you guide them through their journey of purchasing your products. Once you start advertising with social media, AdWords and SEO youâ€™re going to start seeing a significantly larger amount of traffic across the board. To help offset the increased number of inquiries, live chat or chatbots can help distribute basic information and point people in the right direction. As an established business with an ever-growing client list, your use of chatbots will help keep it that way.