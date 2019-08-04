Sergio Ramirez, director of digital marketing at OmniPrint International, shares three essential tips to improve the marketing of your DTG business
In this modern economy, your DTG business will fail unless you ensure your marketing is on point. Itâ€™s that simple. Too many businesses are dependingÂ on the old ways of marketing and that needs to stop. If you want your business to keep up, now is the time to implement these three major marketing tips.
1. Determine how youâ€™re acquiring customers
Itâ€™s crucial to have a clear, airtight idea of how your DTG printing business makes its money. First, go over the basics: What is your current sales process? How are you currently acquiring business? What is or isnâ€™t currently working for your business?Â
Take what is currently working for your business and explore each detail that is contributing to successful sales. Itâ€™s key to ensure that youâ€™re making the purchase easy for your customer with well-defined products and pricing. The sales process should be a journey for your customer in which you engage them, excite them, and convert them to purchase your product.
As a DTG print shop, you can engage your visitors by enticing them with the fact that you can print any design with no colour limits and no minimums required. Excite them with high-resolution photos of print examples and customer reviews and testimonials. Convert with your great pricing compared to products embellished with other decoration techniques and a call to action to place an order.
2. Simplify and strengthen your DTG business online
If youâ€™re not currently generating any revenue online, youâ€™re leaving a lot on the table and missing out on an outstanding number of potential sales for your DTG business.
Call to action Most importantly, establish a clear and strong call to action that will be used in your marketing to prompt customers to either buy or opt in to your email list. As a DTG business, your go-to call to action should be along the lines of â€˜Print any image with no minimums at the best prices! Learn more…â€™
Website Do you have a website? Is it just a basic page with contact information and a template company mission? Every business should have a website where their visitors can easily be converted to customers. That means a front-end website where you can process orders from customers â€“ much like Wurk (wurkflow.net), the workflow management system from OmniPrint.
Social media Itâ€™s important to make sure your business is on every platform and stays updated to drive brand awareness. Make a business page on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. If youâ€™re not advertising on social media, youâ€™re missing out on the motherlode of targeted ad viewers and insanely high conversion rates. The ads for DTG businesses that perform the best involve the same sales points â€“ that you can print any image ever with no order minimums â€“ or show that your rates can easily beat the larger fulfilment companies.
SEO Implement SEO with new algorithms to make sure your business is one of the first to pop up when someone searches for your type of product. Use AdWords to make sure your business stays on the potential customerâ€™s mind, along with optimised ad placement. Donâ€™t underestimate the huge potential of video advertisements, which perform the best with AdWords in either pre-roll ads (before a YouTube video) or during a YouTube video, in which anyone that has researched DTG will start seeing your ads.
Video channel Make a YouTube channel so that people can see your business in action. Leverage the 1.3 billion YouTube viewers by establishing a brand presence with simple short videos of your products or your business. DTG is still new enough that many people are wowed by the quality and cutting-edge technology.
Chat Implement chatbots or live chat to customise/automate your customerâ€™s experience as you guide them through their journey of purchasing your products. Once you start advertising with social media, AdWords and SEO youâ€™re going to start seeing a significantly larger amount of traffic across the board. To help offset the increased number of inquiries, live chat or chatbots can help distribute basic information and point people in the right direction. As an established business with an ever-growing client list, your use of chatbots will help keep it that way.
3. Track and analyse results
Itâ€™s incredibly important that you regularly monitor the analytics for your pages and marketing. This is the best way to measure whatâ€™s working and what isnâ€™t for the digital side of your business.
Facebook Pixel There are built-in analytics tools with each business page on most social media platforms. Facebook Pixel will help the most. Itâ€™s a unique code you can use in your website to measure, optimise and build audiences for your Facebook/Instagram advertisements.
Google Analytics Google Analytics will help you analyse your websiteâ€™s traffic as well as measuring ROIs and more for your Google advertising and SEO.
FacebookBusinessAnalytics This built-in, free tool for Facebook Business pages gives an incredibly in-depth look at your Facebook pageâ€™s activity and engagement numbers to get a better idea of your audience, peak times and activity numbers.
Instagram InsightsÂ Instagramâ€™s analytics interface is pretty simple with fewer analytic details than Facebook, but it will still show you your most popular posts, peak times, demographics and activity on the buttons (call, email, directions, etc) on your profile.
Unique URLs Attributing your ads to unique web pages in your website is the perfect way to track sales originating from specific ads you are currently running.
Dynamic Phone Number Insertion (DNI) Implementing DNI empowers you to use unique phone numbers for different ads to track inbound calls and the ads these are originating from.
Effective marketing will ensure that your business is on the right track to success. Monitor your marketing regularly to properly gauge what is and isnâ€™t working for your business.
OmniPrint International is presenting a free educational webinar about marketing on 6 September 2019