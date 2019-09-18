Potential locations

There are many opportunities for DTG printing on-location. For example, you might want to print garments at private events, such as wedding ceremoniesÂ or birthday parties, corporate events where businesses promote their brand and products, business dinners, product launches, seminars, conferences, charity events and campaigns, or sponsorships that are organised for non-profit purposes. You could even set up an â€˜event kioskâ€™ at large-scale events such as conventions, festivals and concerts, where you can print customersâ€™ designs or photographs on demand.

The printer can be used outdoorsÂ but it would be wise to avoid wet and extremely dusty areas, as well as direct sunlight which could heat up the printer and indirectly affect the performance of the water-based inks. In such cases, a gazebo or tent would be an ideal choice for protecting your equipment. If there is no mains power available on location, you can use a portable generator. The power consumption of the Polyprint TexJet Shortee2, for example, is 100W, while a good heat press will consume around 3,200W. Including the PC and any other smaller devices that may be plugged in, we recommend using a generator of at least 3.5kW. It is also advisable to use a circuit breaker to protect the operators, and also all the equipment from any circuit damage.Â

Polyprint supplies its own compact and modern style printer stands, which offer the perfect solution for supporting TexJet DTG printers when printing on location. These printer stands are easy to assemble and disassemble and come with castors and built-in brakes so that you can easily move them around. They feature two metal side-handles for fast positioning of the adjustable frames and two closed storage spaces separated by a shelf where you can store your pre-treated T-shirts. Other than the printer, stands, in the case of TexJet Shortee2 printer, any flat surface of at least L80xW70cm would do the job. A separate counter top is not necessary but could help keep your area clean and organised.