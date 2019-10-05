The Epson DX5

One of the most commonly used print heads in the entry-level DTG market isÂ the Epson DX5. This is a piezo print head and there are a few variations but, on the whole, its physical properties remain the same across the range. This print head has eight channels combined in a single housing, which makes it more economical to manufacture. A lower manufacturing cost makes for a more affordableÂ printer, which could be attractive for new entrants to the market, those with limited budgets or those with only low production volumes. On the flipside, this configuration will restrict the use of your printer if just one of those channels becomes damaged or stops printing.

The print head chamber has one entry point for the ink with the exit point being through the nozzles. Throughput is achieved by vacuum from the capping station, or when the print head is actually jetting ink under a print command. A single-entry point restricts the circulation of white ink through the print head, and this can leave the ink chamber vulnerable if regular cleaning cycles are not performed. The damper above the print head, a simple filter with pressure-release valve to stop the print head from flooding, can also collect pigment from the white ink and, over time, this can choke the filter.

The white particles in DTG ink are titanium dioxide, which is much heavier than the modified water solution used to carry it through the head and on to the garment. When the pigment splits out due to lack of regular use, the head chamber or damper can starve the piezo mechanism, causing it to clog. However, with regular maintenance, this shouldnâ€™t happen and the print head will continue to perform for quite some time before wearing out, rather than clogging.