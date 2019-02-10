Troubleshooting DTG and vinyl

If your print looks washed out and faded, then check the level of pre-treatment being used and whether it has the correct ratio of pre-treat fluid to de-ionised water. Too much water will reduce the concentration of the solution and cause the white ink to not bond properly. If the problem isnâ€™t with the pre-treatment step, then check the garment youâ€™re using has a high cotton content: youâ€™ll find polyester-rich or 50/50 garments will appear faded.

If a clear patch appears where the garment has been pre-treated then, again, you need to look at the pre- treatment step. Too much pre-treatment and/or at the wrong concentration will leave a clearly visible patch of pre-treatment on the garment. While this will wash out, to avoid it we recommend using a pre-treatment machine and working out the ideal pre-treat settings for different garments. Some machines, such as the Schulze Pretreatmaker, will allow you to save up to five pre-sets of carriage speed, pressure, size of treatment area etc.

Fuzzy print? A common cause of these is if the print head is too far away from the surface of the garment. This prevents the ink particles from landing where they should and causes the fuzzy, faded prints. Another problem is when the white base shows through the coloured print. If you put too much white down, youâ€™ll find the coloured ink is going back over the top of quite a loose and wet layer of ink, causing the print to â€˜poolâ€™ â€“ this will usually lead to the inks merging and once you press the finished print youâ€™ll see the white layer and coloured ink on top. On certain machines, like the Epson, you can edit the amount/density of the white base.

Another helpful feature of the Epson is you can set a dry time for the white ink, so if you want to put a higher density of white down as your base, setting a dry time (i.e. delay) in between this and your colour ink being printed over it can really help.Â On the vinyl side, if you find the film is peeling owith the backing paper and not sticking properly to the garment, check first that you are following the correct instructions for that film. The majority of our special effect films are cold peel, so if you peel the backing off too quickly, the vinyl will pull up with it.

Another issue can be the heat press â€“ if itâ€™s not up to temperature then the adhesive wonâ€™t bond properly with the garment. If in doubt, use a temperature gun to measure the element and make sure it is matching the displayed temperature. Whenever youâ€™re using vinyl, make sure you are using the correct blade and cutting force, otherwise you may find your cut lines arenâ€™t deep enough. Some of the special effect films are much thicker than your normal vinyls and so require a sharper blade and a higher force.

By combining DTG printing and garment films you can create stylish apparel that boasts individuality and has a wow factor. In this ever-competitive market, itâ€™s essential to keep innovating, and combining print methods is a great way to do this.Â

