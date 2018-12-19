Once youâ€˜ve established how to print on T-shirts with your direct-to-garment printer, itâ€˜s time to take the next step and discover how to make printing on shoes, caps, bags and other substrates as easy as possible. Due to the growth in the number of shops, especially online, that provide printed and customised T-shirts, it has become a challenge to increase your sales, especially during the colder winter months when T-shirt requests naturally decrease. One possibility is to set yourself apart from your competitors by extending your product range. The main question we get from people who want to take this step is: â€œIsnâ€˜t it difficult to print on shoes, caps, trousers and other substrates?â€œ Followed by: â€œDoesnâ€˜t it take too long to fix the garment on the flat printing platen?”

The answer is yes and no. It does take more time, especially in the beginning, and practice is needed, but by using the proper tools, which are already available in the market, and by following the manufacturersâ€˜ advice, the production time can be reduced drastically and the return on investment can be higher than when selling printed T-shirts. While the preparation of a shoe, for example, may take longer than preparing a T-shirt for printing, the advantage of enlarging your available product range speaks for itself and there are numerous tools that will help speed up the printing process and ensure that the print is exactly where the customer wants itÂ and is of a perfect quality without a big mass of ink mist, misprints or damaged machine parts. Maybe youâ€˜ll produce lower quantities of these objects than of T-shirts in the same time, but a unique print on an exclusive item like a leather bag or a canvas shoe will allow you to achieve a higher profit.