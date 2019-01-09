Contract screen printing

Recent product launches fromÂ various DTG system manufacturers, particularly those already with higher output models, have resulted in major advances in print quality, system output, wash/rub tests and the quality of the finished product. The real gamechanger over the last year, however, has been the vast change in per unit print costs on these high output systems. This has resulted in several of the large conventional printers in the UK and worldwide either completely or partially replacing screen print with digital print. The savings in overheads, labour costs and the â€˜go to pressâ€˜ time have enabled traditional screen printers to see a true cost benefit of digital over conventional print. Itâ€˜s been a long time coming, but finally conventional textile printers are making this change from screen to digital to produce their existing output rather than looking at new markets to justify a move into digital print.

Another limitation of DTG for conventional printers has been the colour gamut range achievable through DTG and the ability to hit spot colour requirements accurately. The introduction of six-colour digital print combinations, such as that seen in the Kornit Storm Hexa and Avalanche Hexa printers, and the introduction of high-end RIP software with colour matching capabilities, means that this issue is now mostly covered.