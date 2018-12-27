Direct-to-garment is no longer a single type of textile printing; it now encompasses a whole range from printing up to 35Â garments per hour on the most basic Epson, Anajet and Brother machines up to as many as 220 garments per hourÂ on high-capacity Kornit machines â€“Â and everything in between. Methods of drying the pretreatment and the printed image also run the gamut, and affect not only the output of a DTG system, but also the appearance and saleability of the printed garment.

Heat presses dry and flattenÂ

Conventional DTG printers require garments to be pretreated and dried prior to printing. To produce high quality printed images, and to prevent clogging of inkjet print heads, the fibres of pretreated fabrics shouldÂ be flattened prior to pressing â€˜printâ€™. The conventional method of simultaneously drying and flattening pretreated fabrics isÂ with a heat press, which can

also be used to dry the printed image, minimising both capital investment and floor space usage.

However, a heat press typicallyÂ requires 30 to 45 seconds to dry the pretreatment, plus an additional 30 to 45 seconds to dry the printed image. Both wait times require an operatorâ€™s attention unless the heat press is equipped with an auto-release.Â Perhaps the most significant downside of drying printed images using a heat press is the visual result. While flattening raised fibres benefits the pretreating portion of the DTG process, it also flattens the printed image, creating a shiny, overly-smooth, ironed-on appearance that fails to reproduce the depth and vibrancy of the original art. Heat presses may also leave an impression or â€˜haloâ€˜ around the image that can also impair the appearance and saleability of the printed garment.

As a result, heat presses are generally utilised for both drying of pretreatment and of the printed image only by DTG printers with low volumes, budget constraints and space limitations that outweigh quality concerns.Â Conventional DTG printers with low- medium to high capacity requirements also rely on heat presses, but only to quickly flatten pretreated fabrics that have been dried using a flash cureÂ unit or, more commonly, an infrared conveyor dryer.