Dunderdon, part of the Hultafors Group UK that owns Snickers Workwear, has released two street-smart, technical garments for tradesmen and women: the Vantage Jacket and the Polartec Jacket.

The Vantage Jacket (J56) is made from a durable Vantage fabric developed for tough work in rough conditions, says the brand, and features lightweight padding. For the colder months, the Polartec Jacket (S27) offers a mid-layer made from Polartec Power Stretch Pro fabric with added moisture management and four-way stretch for anyone whoâ€™s really active, adds the brand. It features front pockets, a mobile phone pouch and thumb openings at the sleeve ends, and is available in two colourways: black/brown and navy/orange.

The Dunderdon range also includes jackets, trousers, tops, footwear and accessories.

www.dunderdon.com

