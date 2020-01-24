DuPont Sorona has announced its recyclable, Spandex-Free stretch fabric solutions will debut exclusively at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show and ISPO Munich.

The brand is challenging designers to think about the full lifecycle of a garment by showcasing a prototype ski jacket where every layer is made from a spandex-free, stretch fabric solution that’s compatible with single stream polyester recycling.

Designed by Youngone, the jacket is constructed using a Spandex-free, Duream stretch fabric outer layer, new EcoLoft FLEX SR insulation combining Unifi Repreve fibres and bio-based DuPont Sorona polymer fibres, a Spandex-free, comfort stretch fabric lining from Jin Jin and a new Sorona faux fur trim.

Laurie Kronenberg, global brand manager at DuPont Sorona, said: “Stretch fabrics with even 1% spandex or elastane, if not reused, tend to head for the landfill. That is why it is so important to understand that if a polyester stretch garment has elasterell-p or elastomultiester to enhance the garment’s stretch performance, it can be mechanically recycled.

“Educating everyone from designers to the material handlers in the recycling facilities that there is a stretch fibre option that can be mechanically recycled in a 100 percent polyester construction will have a positive impact on the environment.”

Global marketing director for DuPont Biomaterials, Renee Henze, added: “We’re working with multiple value chains and thinking of the entire lifecycle of a garment. Every stakeholder has to pull together to create solutions for sustainable fashions.

“We’re proud to debut this soft and luxurious jacket that features partially plant-based Sorona fabrics throughout, and has the added benefit of being recycled at its end of life.”

Dupont Sorona will be exhibiting on booth 317 in Hall C1 at ISPO Munich in Germany from 26-29 January, and on booth 56012 UL at the Outdoor Retailer Snow show from 29-31 January in Colorado, US.

www.dupont.com