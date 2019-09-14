How does your dye-on-demand thread system work?

Twineâ€™s DST technology (Digital Selective Treatment) is a waterless, eco-friendly process, which uses the precise amount of Twineâ€™s TDIÂ ink per thread type, length and weight, with virtually no waste. The process begins once a colour is selected by the user. Twineâ€™s proprietary algorithms automatically create a recipe and initiate highly accurate ink mixing of Twineâ€™s 4 basic TDIÂ ink colours (CMYK). Once completed, the thread passes through a treatment chamber and then into the drying unit. The drying unit will then fixate the ink into the thread fibres, upholding the highest market quality standards. In the last phase of the process, lubricant is applied to the thread. The systemâ€™s closed loop technology ensures there are no emissions or waste disposed to the environment.

How will our readers be able to use it? Will it work with their current machines?

The TS-1800 is a standalone system. Itâ€™s easy to use, as it requires only electricity, raw or off-the-shelf white thread and Twineâ€™s Digital Ink (TDI). With our simple-to-use operating interface the user can plan the dye by choosing the thread, the colour and the length needed. Once the user presses dye, the system gets to work immediately.