Easy to decorate

The dyeing process used for most tie-dye items may now be on a commercial scale rather than by hand at home, but the principle remains the same – each T-shirt is manipulated and dyed in a way that results in a unique look, whether it was placed in the same batch of dye as one other T-shirt or 100. For the Instagram- generation competing to set themselves apart, being able to buy a ‘one-off’ at high street prices is hugely appealing. The designs have evolved over the years, reports Sharon. “The contemporary tie- dye trend is more clean, crisp and edgy in comparison to past tie-dye clothes which evoked images of the 60s and 70s; the colours are acting like more of a print than a random explosion of colour.”

Tie-dye doesn’t need to be confined to core styles only, although Colortone doesn’t have any plans to expand its offering at the moment, says Sharon. “We are sticking to what we do best; we already offer a wide selection of tie-dye styles, covering T-shirts and hoodies in both adults and children’s sizes.” Tshirt Group’s UK dyeing facility allows it to dye most garments, explains Paul. “We have created tie-dye suit jackets, tracksuits and trench coats, and our processes and designs can be applied to most garments.”

He adds that the company will be launching a new faux acid wash garment range in the spring. “We have developed a process where we distress a garment using a mix of discharge chemicals and additives to create one of our unique acid wash effects. The garment then undergoes a binding process to prepare it to accept a final colour. The wonderful thing about this process is that we can apply it to pretty much any garment. It has already been met with great enthusiasm from our customers, major high street retailers, and we have just produced bespoke garments using these effects that have featured at London and Paris Fashion Weeks.”

Tie-dye styles are easy to decorate as well. “Tie-dye provides a great background for logos, and works really well with print and embroidery,” says Sharon. “Simple, single colours always stand out well with the garment being so bold and colourful.” While the decoration does depend on the style, Paul reports embellishing the Tshirt Group’s garments with stones, faux-animal fabric and studs. As the full impact of the catwalk shows continues to filter through to the buying public over the spring and summer seasons, get ready for an influx of tie-dye requests ranging from Grateful Dead-inspired band merch to high-end retail styles featuring pastel swirls.